The “silent earthquake” casts a shadow over the environment





Tehran – Geologists call the subsidence a “silent earthquake” because the earthquake is immediate and its effects are visible at the same time, but the subsidence is the cause of the depletion of the environment and its effect appears gradually; Which is a great threat in the country.

Land subsidence, the gradual stabilization or sudden sinking of the earth’s surface due to the subterranean movement of the earth material is mainly caused by the compression of the underground reservoir system, drainage, decomposition of organic soil, underground mining, oil and gas extraction, water pressure, natural pressure, sewage, and melting of permafrost.

The decline leads to significant economic losses in the form of structural damage and high maintenance costs. This affects roads, transportation networks, hydraulic infrastructure, sewage systems, buildings and foundations. Worldwide total damage is estimated at billions of dollars annually.

80% of the groundwater resources have been withdrawn

Ali Reza Shahidi, head of the Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration Authority, told the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) on Monday that Iran is greatly affected by the phenomenon.

About 30 Iranian provinces are struggling with the problem of subsidence, while the two densely populated provinces in Tehran and Isfahan are largely dropping by 36 and 17 cm per year respectively; People are becoming more vulnerable to floods and natural accidents as well as sustaining massive damage to infrastructure. With the onset of drought in each country, people are more inclined to use water resources and due to the limited water resources in Iran, wells are being drilled both legally and illegally across the country. He added that the country to make up for the drought.

Shahidi pointed out that the withdrawal of water resources in the whole world ranges between 3 and 20 percent, and when it reaches 40 to 60 percent it is considered a problem, and it will be a crisis when it exceeds 60-80 percent.

He also pointed out that “the contribution of groundwater withdrawal to the subsidence in Iran is superior to the world, as it is receding by more than 80 percent.”

Highlighting that the depletion of the aquifer system is leading to the intensification of the subsidence of the Earth, he said that the subsidence is called a “silent earthquake” by geologists because the earthquake occurs immediately and its effects are immediately apparent, while subsidence occurs when aquifers, plants, animals and human societies are already damaged. . .

How can an overexploitation of an aquifer lead to flooding of land?

Over the past decades, some aquifer levels have decreased by 100 cm.

Moreover, groundwater withdrawal causes vacant cavities between soil particles and highly compressed soil which reduces the capacity of the aquifers and increases the potential for subsidence.

Overexploitation of groundwater will affect the plains, as rainwater will not penetrate into underground reservoirs and cause high rates of soil erosion along with permanent submersion.

Ineffective irrigation methods in addition to illegal drilling of wells are another major reason for the decline in groundwater caused by the extraction of groundwater, as of the 50,000 wells pumping groundwater resources in the capital, 30,000 are illegal.

Almost all provinces are struggling with subsidence

He pointed out that with the exception of Gilan province, all 30 provinces in the country are struggling with the issue of relegation, which fortunately, in Isfahan province, more measures are being taken to deal with the crisis.

There are two densely populated provinces, Tehran and Isfahan, which live on a large scale of 36 and 17 cm per year, respectively; As a result, he explained, it has become more vulnerable to floods and natural accidents, as well as the infrastructure to bear severe damage.

He added that while the statistics indicate that the 4 mm drop is referred to as a crisis in the European Union.

He went on to say that the drought is causing people to migrate from the south to northern cities and evacuate large parts of the country, which will lead to security crises for the country.

The higher the temperature, the rising tendency of more water resources

It should be noted that over the next 40 years, the country’s temperature will rise by 2.6 degrees Celsius, which will increase the country’s need for more water resources.

He said that among the 608 plains in Iran, there are more than 300 plains that are severely flooded and entry is prohibited.

According to Shahidi, by the year 2100, due to climate change and melting glaciers, the southern coast of Iran will be inundated in the provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr and Hormuzgan.

How do you reduce risks?

Installing smart meter systems on water pumps and wells is an effective measure in this regard.

The Ministry of Energy should take steps to limit the exploitation of groundwater, in addition to prohibiting the construction of wells and closing illegal wells in flooded governorates.

It should also control agricultural products and prohibit the cultivation of water-consuming products in those provinces and, instead, introduce agricultural products that require little water.

The Ministry of Agriculture should cooperate in implementing watershed management projects in order to increase the storage capacity of aquifers.

The Ministry of Environment is another responsible organization that should take more serious steps towards environmental assessment and prevention techniques for land degradation.

FB / MG

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos