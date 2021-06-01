The Seventy-fourth World Health Assembly is closing

This year’s World Health Assembly adopted more than 30 resolutions in various areas of public health: decisions on diabetes, disability, ending violence against children, eye care, HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, local drug production, malaria, neglected tropical diseases, non-communicable diseases, care and midwives, oral health, social determinants of health and strategic directions for the health and care workforce.

In his closing remarks, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminded delegates that the theme of this assembly was “Ending this pandemic, preventing the following: building a healthier, safer and fairer world together”

“We are very encouraged that cases and deaths continue to decline globally, but it would be a monumental mistake for any country to think the danger has passed,” Dr Tedros said, urging countries to commit to supporting vaccination targets of at least 10%. population of all countries by the end of September, and at least 30% by the end of the year.

“One day – hopefully soon – the pandemic will be behind us, but we will continue to face the same vulnerabilities that allowed the small epidemic to become a global pandemic.”

“That is why one recommendation that I believe will do the most to strengthen the WHO and global health security is the recommendation for a pandemic preparedness and response treaty.”

Dr. Tedros reiterated the message that a strong WHO should be properly funded, as it has been reinforced by all the expert reviews reported to this Assembly. Dr. Tedros called on member states to seize this crucial moment and chart a path to a sustainable financial model.

Today, the Assembly focused on the following issues:

Strengthening WHO preparedness and responding to health emergencies

COVID-19 and other major disease epidemics, as well as ongoing humanitarian situations, highlight the need for a stronger collective and coordinated approach to preparedness and response to urgent health problems.

Member states agreed today to meet again in November, at a special session of the World Health Assembly, to discuss the development of a WHO global agreement.

“We need a generational commitment that outlives budget cycles, election cycles and media cycles, creating a comprehensive framework for linking the political, financial and technical mechanisms needed to strengthen global health security,” he said. Such an agreement would “foster improved exchange, trust and accountability and provide a solid foundation on which to build other mechanisms for global health security”.

Member States also agreed on a Resolution reaffirming the role of the WHO as the governing and coordinating body in health during and outside emergencies, and assisting governments in achieving resilient health systems and universal health coverage.

The resolution makes recommendations to the WHO to strengthen current and future work, in particular by convening a Member State Working Group on Strengthening WHO Emergency Preparedness and Response, open to all Member States, to consider recommendations from various reports received by this Assembly. The working group has the task of reporting to the Assembly next year.

The resolution calls on the Member States to provide sustainable funding to the WHO, continuing the response to the pandemic and strengthening preparedness capacities, including strengthening their workforce, research activities, surveillance systems, adopting a single health approach; continuing to work in a spirit of global cooperation, sharing reliable information, opposing infodemia and stigmatization; and ensuring that response efforts do not exacerbate other health challenges.

The Director-General thanked the Member States for approving this “historic resolution” and for their support in strengthening the WHO. “The reports of the IPPPR, the IHR Review Committee and the IOAC are unanimous in the view that the world needs a stronger WHO at the heart of the global health architecture … As all reports say, and many Member States have pointed out, the paradigm shift in quantity and the quality of funding for the Secretariat is a key issue. “

The resolution on strengthening WHO preparedness and responding to health emergencies can be found here: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA74/A74_ACONF2-en.pdf

The decision on the special session of the World Health Assembly to consider the development of a convention, agreement or other international agreement of the WHO can be found here: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA74/A74_ACONF7-en.pdf

Mental health during emergencies in public health

Countries are increasingly showing greater recognition of the importance of this area. For example, during the pandemic, the number of countries with a functioning multisectoral platform for mental health coordination and psychosocial support in humanitarian emergencies doubled while 90% of Member States that responded to the WHO survey in early 2021 reported that mental health and psychosocial support in its COVID-19 response plans.

In 2020, WHO, in collaboration with partners, developed a wide range of resources in many languages, including: a stress management guide for the general public; a guide for people responding to COVID-19 on basic psychosocial skills; and a handbook to help older adults maintain mental well-being. In addition, the WHO collaborated on the development of the first program for the rapid deployment of mental health and psychosocial support professionals during public health and humanitarian emergencies. Launched in January 2020, more than 20 implementations have been undertaken to date.

Delegates to the World Health Assembly approved a comprehensive mental health action plan for 2013-2030, including updated options and indicators for implementing the plan. The plan for the first time includes an indicator of readiness to provide mental health and psychosocial support during emergencies.

Please note that after the WHA, a meeting of the Executive Board will be held on June 2nd. Provisional agenda, list of EB members can be found here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_eb149.html

https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/composition-of-the-board_en.html