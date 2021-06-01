Three moderate earthquakes swing in the North Central Atlantic; There is no tsunami threat





Memorial Day began with three moderate earthquakes along the Mid-Atlantic mountain range. Photo: USGS

Three medium-strength earthquakes struck the north-central Atlantic Ocean in the mid-Atlantic early this morning. The first was a magnitude 5.0 earthquake followed by 4.8 5 minutes later. The last hit, 4.7, was hit after 35 minutes. All of them were at a depth of about 6.2 miles. Due to their intensity, there is no risk of a tsunami anywhere in the Atlantic basin including the eastern coast of the United States due to these earthquakes at this time.

An earthquake of equal magnitude 5.0 in this region a week ago.

The central Atlantic Ocean separates the South American Plate from the African Plate. In this part of the world, the two plates are moving apart, causing earthquakes as they split over the hills.

These plates are based on the scientific theory of plate tectonics, which describes the large-scale motion of the plates that make up the Earth’s lithosphere. Scientists believe that tectonic processes began on Earth between 3.3 and 3.5 billion years ago, based on the concept of continental drift, a scientific concept developed in the early part of the twentieth century. Continental drift is the gradual movement of continents across the Earth’s surface through geological times.

Seismographs measure earthquakes that struck all over the world today.

Tsunamis are giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea. In the depths of the ocean, tsunamis do not get much higher. But as the waves travel inland, they accumulate at higher and higher altitudes as the depth of the ocean decreases. According to the National Ocean Service, the speed of a tsunami waves depends on the depth of the ocean rather than the distance from the wave’s source. Tsunami waves may travel at the same speed as jets over deep water, slowing down only when they reach shallow waters. While tsunamis are often referred to as tidal waves, this name is discouraged by oceanologists because tides have nothing to do with these gigantic waves.

These earthquakes are in addition to an active period on Memorial Day weekend in the United States. During Sunday night, more than 130 earthquakes shook the continental United States. Overnight, a powerful 6.1 earthquake shook south-central Alaska. Seismic activity continues on the Big Island of Hawaii due to volcanic unrest there.

