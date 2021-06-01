Nepal is covered on the brink of Covid-19 health emergency as the Indian variant spreads





While India is fighting its Covid emergency – Nepal is considering declaring a health emergency, with cases worrying on a day-to-day basis. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

A couple of months ago, there were about 200 new cases every day. That’s more than eight thousand today among the highest infection rates in the world. The country’s health system is under the stress of a pandemic and its strong (Indian) vaccine supply has been depleted. From Nepal – Subina Shrestha reported. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source