Poynter Law Group announces certification of Oklahoma earthquake lawsuit





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Oklahoma citizens who own housing or commercial property in Lincoln, Pine, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Potawatomi, Seminole, Okfusky, or Creek Counties in Oklahoma between November 5 and 8, 2011, and property or property that has been exposed Seismic damage from earthquakes near Prague, Oklahoma on November 5, 6, and 8, 2011, they are members of a class approved only to prosecute certain cases. Special issues include, among other things, whether the wastewater disposal operations of New Dominion, LLC caused the earthquakes.

A class action lawsuit was filed in Lincoln County alleging that earthquakes caused by nearby sewage and oil disposal well operations occurred near Prague, Oklahoma, on November 5th, 6th, and 8th 2011. More specifically, the case alleges that New Dominion, LLC ( “New Dominion”) and Spess Oil, among others, were responsible for these earthquakes, claiming that the earthquakes caused property damage in Lincoln, Pine, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Potawatomi, Seminole, Okfusky or Creek counties. The New Dominion denies that its operations caused these earthquakes.

County Judge Lori Walkley, who sits by appointment on the Lincoln County Courthouse, is the presiding judge. The judge and my agent have not made any decisions about the merits of this case. A trial in the specific cases for which the dismissal has been approved is scheduled to begin on October 18, 2021, in Judge Walkley’s Courtroom of Cleveland County Courthouse, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Case prosecution will not award damages to any member of the class or provide punitive damages. Instead, the purpose of the class-action trial is to determine, among other things, whether the earthquakes that occurred near Prague in 2011 were caused by or contributed to the New Dominion. There is no money available now and there is absolutely no guarantee it will exist.

If you are included in the lawsuit, you have the following legal rights: (a) If you are included in the lawsuit and wish to remain a member of the classroom, you do not have to do anything; (B) You may exclude yourself from classroom membership, but you must do so by 27 August 2021; (C) If you choose not to disqualify yourself as a member of the class by August 27, 2021, then any decisions finally entered by the court in the particular case case that has been approved by the court for the group, whether they are in favor or not, are binding on you; (D) If you choose not to disqualify yourself as a class member, you may appear in the case either through yourself or through an attorney of your choice at your own expense.

For more information, visit www.Oklahomaearthquakeslawsuit.com, call the Notice Officer at 1-844-915-2150, or call Class Counselor Scott Poynter at [email protected] Or 501-812-3943.

SOURCE Poynter Law Group

