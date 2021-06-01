Mousavi was honored with the Charles F. Richter Early Employment





Photo: Syed Mustafa Mousavi. Show more

Credit: Syed Mustafa Mousavi

Syed Mustafa Mousavi was honored with the Charles F. Richter’s early career of the American Seismological Association (SSA) in 2021 for his innovative work developing machine learning-based methodologies for processing seismic signals.

Mousavi, a Google research scientist and assistant professor at Stanford University, will receive the Richter Prize at the 2022 SSA Annual Meeting.

Mousavi has done pioneering work in the emerging field of machine learning applications in seismology. He developed algorithms to solve many challenging seismic search problems, including classification of earthquake source depth, seismic signal detection, positioning, magnitude estimation, event differentiation, and choice of seismic wave arrival time.

His colleagues particularly noted his 2020 publication of Earthquake Transformer, an advanced deep-learning model for simultaneous earthquake detection and stage selection, including an open-source software package, which has already been downloaded by researchers in more than 50 countries.

Mousavi is also known for developing multiple methods of “noise reduction” or separating the earthquake signal from “noise” in seismographs. Its techniques have been used in seismic data from seabed cables, to improve Nuclear Test Ban Treaty monitoring and seismic monitoring in dense urban environments, among other applications.

Richter, who bears the same name for the award, “would smile and amazed, if he were here, at the level at which Dr. Mousavi took the initial network data and turned it into detailed maps of thousands of earthquake sites that clearly identify fault planes.” Charles Langston, who nominated Mousavi for the award.

“This is clearly the future of retinal seismology, with Dr. Mousavi at the forefront,” Langston added.

Mousavi has published 20 peer-reviewed papers as the first author or sole author in various journals and on a wide range of topics including seismic and hazard risk assessment, cortical and upper cover attenuation estimation, statistical analyzes of spatial and temporal patterns of earthquakes, in addition to the works mentioned above.

Mousavi said, “I am honored and honored to receive this award and join the previous winners that I have admired and respected for a long time. I also thank the award committee and those who nominated me.”

Mousavi obtained a Bachelor of Science in 2006. In civil engineering, and a master’s degree in 2010. He holds a PhD in Risk Engineering from the University of Tehran. He received his PhD in Geophysics in 2017 from the University of Memphis. He was a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University from 2017 to 2019.

The Charles F. Richter’s early careers for notable contributions to SSA goals by a member early in his career. Candidates must have obtained their most recent academic degrees no more than six years before April 18 of the year in which they were chosen or selected for the award.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! Is not responsible for the accuracy of the newsletters sent to EurekAlert! Through contributing institutions or to use any information through the EurekAlert system.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos