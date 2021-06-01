Connect with us

Institutional racism is “worse now than after Met’s Macpherson investigation,” says former official

14 seconds ago

As the fourth child of Punjabi immigrants, Parm Sandhu barely spoke English as a child. She was forced to marry, but eventually fled to London, where she joined the Metropolitan Police. In a memoir Black and Blue to be published next week, she recounts her extraordinary journey through the ranks, becoming the most ethnic minority woman in Scotland Yard as a superintendent major. But he told us that his 30-year career was marred by repeated sexism and racism and that he eventually sued. Last year they agreed on a financial settlement with him. It’s the first TV interview since. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
