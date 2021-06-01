Institutional racism is “worse now than after Met’s Macpherson investigation,” says former official





As the fourth child of Punjabi immigrants, Parm Sandhu barely spoke English as a child. She was forced to marry, but eventually fled to London, where she joined the Metropolitan Police. In a memoir Black and Blue to be published next week, she recounts her extraordinary journey through the ranks, becoming the most ethnic minority woman in Scotland Yard as a superintendent major. But he told us that his 30-year career was marred by repeated sexism and racism and that he eventually sued. Last year they agreed on a financial settlement with him. It’s the first TV interview since. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

