Earthquakes: What precautions are on the cards?





Sources said the meeting mostly focused on purchasing new rescue equipment, building awareness and other measures that were touched upon

The government is considering three-step measures to tackle earthquakes across the country in the wake of a series of tremors in Sylhet that may herald bigger earthquakes in the future.

Ministry officials and experts who attended the meeting for Dhaka said ensuring the earthquake-resistance of buildings, raising awareness and building capacity for rescue operations after a potential earthquake were the main issues discussed at the earthquake preparation and awareness raising committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon. platform.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Enmour Al-Rahman, Minister of State at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, while members of the committee from experts and various other ministries participated by default.

Dr. Inamur Rahman told the Dhaka Tribune, “Since Sylhet has faced random earthquakes recently, we have discussed our plan to face any upcoming earthquake. Next week, we have a meeting with the technical committee and then we will make a complete plan.

“from [Tuesday’s] For the meeting, we initially decided that new buildings should strictly maintain the existing building code before construction began. Old buildings at risk will be demolished or renovated as earthquake resistant buildings.

“We are also working to maximize our technical capabilities and equipment so that we can face a major earthquake in the near future,” he added.

“Awareness-raising, district planning, capacity-building and the destruction or modification of hazardous buildings were among the main topics discussed at the meeting,” Muhammad Mohsen, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said after the meeting.

“Experts have provided their suggestions on addressing earthquake risks and we will take decisions accordingly,” he added.

In a meeting with the insiders, who asked not to be named, he said the meeting mostly focused on purchasing new equipment for post-earthquake rescue operations. Only outreach programs and other measures were touched upon.

They also said that Dr. Mahdi Ahmad Ansari, a teacher in the Department of Civil Engineering in Buet, made a presentation at the meeting.

Dr. Ansari said that 90% of earthquake victims occurred in building collapses. As such, we have to make sure that the buildings are earthquake-resistant,” one of the sources of the meeting quoted him as saying.

Buet’s teacher recommended color-coding buildings in terms of earthquake hazards.

The source added, “The green color means that the building is earthquake-resistant, the yellow color means that it suffers from minor problems, the yellow color indicates major problems, and the red color indicates a severe danger.”

Dr. Ansari told the Dhaka Tribune, “We can modify existing buildings that are not earthquake resistant by strengthening them with bars and additional building materials.

“After the Rana Plaza tragedy, we have already managed to withstand about 1,500 earthquake factories by modifying them,” he added.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and Public Works Department officials who attended the meeting said that the new buildings constructed following the existing building code were already earthquake resistant.

They added that it was necessary for the authorities to ensure that the building code could not be violated.

Senior Relief Ministry officials said at the meeting that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved a project worth Rs 2,300 crore to procure equipment to run post-earthquake rescue missions.

The equipment, which includes ramps that can reach the tops of 50-storey buildings, will be distributed to the Armed Forces Department, Fire Services, Bangladesh Police, RAB, Coast Guard and other forces across the country.

Ministry officials also said earthquake response plans will vary from region to region. For example, Sylhet and Mymensingh will be considered earthquake prone and have one type of plan, while Jessore and Barisal are considered earthquake prone and have different plan.

Rajok officials who attended the meeting said there are 500 dangerous buildings in Dhaka, which could lead to major disasters during a strong earthquake.

At the meeting, Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, Professor in the Department of Geology, University of Dhaka, said awareness-building should be a priority in earthquake preparations.

“The tremors in Sylhet were different. Because of the plate the area is on, there will be a big earthquake soon. Therefore, we have to prepare the local people in Sylhet before the earthquake hits,” he told the Dhaka Tribune after the meeting.

Sources at the meeting said the commissioner of the division and the capital in Sylhet also took part in the meeting, asking for instructions regarding two factories which have been shut down since the earthquakes on Saturday.

