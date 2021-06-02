The Covid toll has taken a generation of children





Ministers have been asked to extend the school day to help catch the children after Covide. According to a disturbing number of early surveys conducted by Channel 4 News, the youngest students in the school have been hit hard by the pandemics. Teachers said it has had an impact on children’s well-being and development. We report on the impact of the pandemic on a generation. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

