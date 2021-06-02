



The longest recorded earthquake in world history lasted for 32 years and may have killed thousands, according to new research.

The earthquake occurred off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra and may have been fatal in 1861.

2

A deadly earthquake in Indonesia in 1861 may have killed thousands of peopleCredit: Science

Researchers from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore identified the earthquake, which they called a “slow slip event” or “slow quake”.

This occurs when a fault line moves in the Earth’s crust but not fast enough for an earthquake to be noticeable.

According to National Geographic, “I wouldn’t believe we’d find a slow event for so long, but we discovered it here,” said study author Emma Hill.

Researchers believe that the “slow slip event” began off the coast of Sumatra in 1829 and moved slowly for more than 30 years before ending in a major catastrophe.

2

Scientists believe the longest earthquake ever recorded could teach us how to predict earthquakes in the futureCredit: Getty

Scientists have published a study in the journal Nature Geoscience explaining how they have detected signs of a decades-old earthquake and linked it to the Great Sumatra earthquake of 1861.

The 8.5-magnitude earthquake triggered a giant tsunami that devastated more than 300 miles of the Indonesian coast and could have killed thousands of people.

The aftershock is said to have lasted for months.

Scientists determined the slow earthquake occurred by studying coral reefs along the giant Sundra fault line on the sea floor near the Indonesian island of Simeulue.

Fault line movements can leave a coral imprint that shows how the Earth has moved over time.

Coral cannot grow when exposed to air, so layers of dead corals can also reveal sea levels.

The coral reefs observed in the study show a history of the fault line moving in and out between 1738 and 1861.

Scientists hope the work will help predict future earthquakes.

What causes earthquakes?

Here’s everything you need to know…

An earthquake is a shock wave caused by the exposure of rocks to intense forces, usually stimulated by the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates, the huge shelves of crust that hold the continents and the sea floor, and meet at points called fault lines When these plates rub against or against each other, an earthquake is created. Huge amounts of pressure, and this creates shock waves that send violent vibrations through the Earth. The shock can rip through the planet’s crust and create a devastating tsunami puzzle as the 900-foot-tall China skyscraper sways back and forth causing spectators to flee as no earthquakes were recorded

In other news, the world’s deepest man-made ocean hole has been drilled off the coast of Japan.

A giant ice sheet larger than Mallorca has broken off from the frigid edge of Antarctica in the Weddell Sea.

Mount Everest is now officially taller after China and Nepal first agreed on the height.

