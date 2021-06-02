What impact can the rising case have on the end of the Covid restrictions? – BBC Newsnight





Some scientists have warned that the UK is in the early stages of a third wave, what impact could the rising cases have on the end of the Covid cuts?

The success of the UK vaccination program does not mean that the fight against Covid is over, a government-advised scientist has said. Professor Adam Finn said the country remains vulnerable as there are many people who have not been vaccinated. In England, calls for a delay in ending Covid restrictions have been made on June 21 amid warnings of a third wave. Downing Street has reiterated that the prime minister has seen nothing in the data to suggest that the plan should be delayed. A spokesman for No. 10 added: “We will continue to analyze the data, as we move forward in June, we will continue to analyze the latest scientific evidence.” Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the next stage of the Scottish blockade would be paused in a large part of the central belt, where places such as Edinburgh, Dundee and Stirling would remain secondary. #Newsnight #Covid #BBCNews #BBC Newsnight is the BBC’s leading television news and current affairs program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

