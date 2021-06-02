The rise and bust of cannabis in Native American lands – BBC News





During the pandemic, hundreds of Chinese migrants who lost their jobs moved to a remote city on the Navajo Nation Indian reservation in New Mexico because of what they believed was legal agricultural work. Instead, they and their local communities pitted each other against each other in a bizarre story about the rise in U.S. hemp production and its impact on migrant workers in Asia. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

