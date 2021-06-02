Earthquake Information: Average Mag. Earthquake 3.9 – 7.7 km southwest of Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, on 2 June 1:49 pm (GMT +12)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Flag as inappropriate, flag useful or interesting, submit your user report!

Christchurch (475.5 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec.: High vibration, most recent vibration. The house really shook and the cat ran away | 4 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Sucburn Christchurch/Moderate shaking (MMI V): I don’t usually feel them in the last year where I live. The day should be shallow and close. | 2 users found this interesting.

Forth St, Richmond, Christchurch (10.2 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Shake and Roll / 2-5 sec: I expected you to grow up a lot..heard it. He was sitting watching Coronation Street shook then banged and then shook. Glad it didn’t condense | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) I thought it would get bigger too. Let’s hope there’s nothing big in the way

Browns Road Christchurch / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: Wooden house shook with lateral movement | One user found this interesting.

Christchurch, Aranui / Low Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds: Sofas and aquariums as they move | One user found this interesting.

Spyridon Christchurch (6.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec.: Strong and hit the wall on my bed twice | One user found this interesting.

Halswell (0.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / slight roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 10-15 seconds: was only shaking and objects were shaking

Christchurch / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

Good halls, Christchurch / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I am a visitor to Christchurch and it was a bit annoying. Everyone was calm so that helped.

Tai Tabu / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds

Christchurch (8.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) Christchurch (10.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking: moderate shaking for a long time. (reported by our app)

downtown Christchurch / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Christchurch / MMI V / Horizontal swing (lateral)

59 Grenville Street Christchurch City / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds: The terrible explosion was shaking Mother Nature at her worst again

Christchurch Airport / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Swinging Horizontal (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

650 Main South Road Islington Chch (7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Christchurch / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Sumner Christchurch / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 sec.: First rumble, then gurgling rumble.

Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

New Brighton / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Avonhead/mild shaking (MMI IV)/rattling, shaking: real good jolt, then shaking and roaring noises for 30-60 seconds.

959 Hudsons road Greenpark Motukarara (354.3 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sumner / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds

Christ Church (17.1 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

114 Dyers Pass Road, Kashmir, Christchurch 8022, / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Loud, moderate shaking perhaps for 1.5 seconds, long enough to stand up from sitting ready to take cover. The acceleration seemed to me to be a mixture of north, roughly south, and vertical. However, this may reflect the characteristics of the structure I was initially sitting in and then standing inside at that time.

Riccarton / Moderate shake (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 sec: sharp jolt

Christchurch 8041 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Boom heard, sharp shake, screech, lights swing

Christchurch, Helmorton / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Helmorton/Light Shake (MMI IV)

At home / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / 2-5 s: You did not feel an earthquake shaking for a long time. This was short but loud and a very big earthquake.

St Albans Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Christchurch (6.8 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: short shaking period. The building was shaking. (Reported by our app) 5.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Kayapo (47.3 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Riccarton / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It was strong and the ships fell to the ground. shocked us

13.5 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion: sharp tremor then rolling motion (reported by our app)

Christchurch / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

christchurch at home in riccarton / fendalton / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 1 vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

St Albans ChCh / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

189 Deans Street, Riccarton, Christchurch 8011 / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Christchurch City / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: Seat vibration Squeak rumble

Christchurch / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Hoonhay / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / Very short: very high

Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Wigram, Christchurch / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: House was shaking

Meriahu / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Scary

Lincoln / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Christchurch / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Lincoln (9.2 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was shaking in bed

Christchurch / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

94 Tennyson Street Rolleston / Very low vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very short: small roll and thump

0.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

14b Cassini Place Liston (28.9 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Christchurch, Avonhead / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Lincoln / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Burnside, Christchurch / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 5-10 seconds: Rapid rumbling, followed by two strong tremors (like someone pushing the end of the bed several times), then a few more seconds of light shaking.

Milton West / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds

5 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Christchurch (14.6 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s: Short sharp tremor (reported by our app)

Christchurch / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

5.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Christchurch City / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: 🙁

Christchurch (5.5 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Very severe (reported by our app) 7.5 km NE of epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) Barrington (5.2 km NE) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Lincoln High School (8.7 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: shaking

Christchurch, Illam / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s

Christchurch / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Complex Rolling (tilt in multiple directions) / 2-5 seconds: Yes it felt sharper and undulating Had to get up for a minute

Kayaboy (21.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It felt like the whole house jumped to the left (reported by our app)

20 Lydiard Rolleston motor / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: House creaks, glasses and panes beep

Halswell Christchurch (2.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 sec: high arm, vibrate for 4-5 sec (reported by our app)

ROLLESTON / Weak Vibration (MMI III): The computer screen moves slightly

Lincoln / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds:

Littleton / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds

Christchurch/Mild shaking (MMI IV)

5 km north of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

St. Albans/Lite Shake (MMI IV)

Christchurch (6.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos