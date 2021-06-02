A U.S. citizen sends a message to Biden from a Russian prison





In an exclusive phone call with CNN, Paul Whelan called on President Biden to “aggressively discuss and resolve the issue of U.S. citizens being detained for political purposes” when he meets President Vladimir Putin at a summit this month. Whelan – a citizen of the US, Ireland, the UK and Canada – was arrested at a hotel in Moscow in December 2018 when Russian authorities allegedly took part in an intelligence operation. U.S. officials have condemned the sentence and Whelan has denied the allegations. Read the full story: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/02/politics/paul-whelan-cnn-biden-putin-summit/index.html

