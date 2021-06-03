Kids sell explicit videos on OnlyFans – BBC News





A BBC study found that the OnlyFans subscription prevents minors from selling and appearing in explicit videos. The under-18s have used false identification to create accounts, and police say a 14-year-old man used his grandmother's passport. The UK's chief police officer also said the children were "exploited" on the platform. OnlyFans says the age verification system exceeds regulatory requirements. The platform has more than a million "creators" who share video clips, photos, and messages directly with subscribers for a monthly fee, and OnlyFans takes 20% of all payments.

