Myanmar: Karen separatists help young people in the city take up arms against the military





Since the military junta took power in Myanmar in the February coup, there has been an increase in violent resistance against the regime. Young people across the country have begun to take up arms to join the fight against their own army. Some of them are receiving military training from the Karen National Defense Organization, which operates near the Thai border. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

