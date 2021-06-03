President Biden has blocked Trump’s plan to expand oil and gas drilling in Alaska – BBC News





Donald Trump has canceled a highly controversial plan to expand the development of fossil fuel production in Alaska. President Biden is canceling oil and gas leases distributed in the vast Alaska National Wildlife Refuge in the last days of the Trump administration. About 11 billion barrels of oil are believed to be beneath the vast Arctic desert of Alaska. Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten by science editor David Shukman. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source