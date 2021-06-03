Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 3.6 earthquake – San Benito County, 15 miles northeast of Soledad, Monterey County, California, USA, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 9:34 pm (GMT-7)





3.6 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 9 km

Updated Thursday, June 3, 2021, 04:42

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 15 miles northeast of Soledad, California, United States

3.6 earthquake June 2 9:34 pm (GMT -7)

Just 7 minutes ago, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Soledad, Monterey County, California, USA. The tremor was recorded on the evening of Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:34 p.m. local time, at a very shallow depth of 5.7 miles below the Earth’s surface, and the event was submitted by the US Geological Survey, the first seismological agency to report it. . Our monitoring service identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which also mentioned the 3.6 magnitude earthquake. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak earthquake may have been felt include Soledad (pop. 25,000) located 15 miles from the epicenter, Greenfield (17200) 17 miles away, King City (13,900) 23 miles away, Hollister (37,500 inhabitants) ) 26 miles, Salinas (population 157,400) 31 miles, and Los Banos (37,500 residents) 38 miles. In Gilroy (population 53,200, 40 miles), and Watsonville (53,600 inhabitants, 43 miles), the earthquake may not have been felt.

Date and Time: Jun 3, 2021 04:34:42 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 9:34 PM (GMT-7) Size: 3.6 Depth: 9.1 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 36.55033°N / 121.1145°W (San Benito, California, US) Nearest volcano: Mammoth Mountain (220 km/137 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) north of Soledad (population: 25,000) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 28 km (17 mi) north of Greenfield (population: 17,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 38 km (23 mi) north of King City (Monterrey County) (population: 13,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) southeast of Hollister (population: 37,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) ESE from Salinas (population: 157,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 mi) southwest of Los Banos (Merced County) (population: 37,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) southeast of Gilroy (population: 53,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 70 km (43 mi) south of Watsonville (population: 53,600) – > See nearby earthquakes! 112 km (70 mi) southeast of San Jose (Population: 1,026,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 228 km (142 miles) south of Sacramento (population: 490,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Data source imary: USGS (US Geological Survey) Rated released energy: 1.6 x 1010 joules (4.4 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 3.79 tons of TNT) More information

Business, California (22.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Greenfield / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

King City / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: It was a sudden shake. very Difficult

Sea side / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Greenfield / Weak shaking (MMI III) / very short

Greenfield, California (29.4 km from the SSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: shaking and grinding of the whole house and associated small to medium sounds.

Greenfield / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Watsonville California / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

36.4 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 sec: small 5-10 sec

Hollister, California (36 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

