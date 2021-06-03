Uncategorized
Nethanyahu’s rivals made a deal that could oust them from power
A coalition of Israeli political parties announced that they had reached an agreement to form a new government, paving the way for the departure of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The coalition deal must now put a vote of confidence in the Knesset, before the Israeli parliament, the new government and the prime minister are sworn in. As reported by CNN’s Elliott Gotkine. #CNN # News #CNNi.
