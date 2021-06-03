Asylum seekers win legal battle over “unsafe” housing against UK government





The Interior Ministry acted "illegally" when the asylum seeker was in a "safe" residence where the barracks were located, the Supreme Court ruled.

Six men took the case after it entered the bedrooms of the Napier barracks in Kent. Two hundred people took coronaviruses to the lodges because the judge said they were "inappropriate" and posed "real and immediate risks to life." The verdict may require compensation against the internal secretary. The Interior Ministry says it will continue to use the site.

