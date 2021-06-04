Luihe earthquake hits the Big Island





The US Geological Survey said the 4.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday evening below offshore Mount Luhe had no impact on the Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

The epicenter at 6:44 p.m. was about 26 miles southeast of Nalihu, under the Lo’ihi seamount, at a depth of 7 miles. A moderate tremor was reported across the island of Hawaii, with three reports coming within the first hour of the quake.

According to global HVO official Ken Hoon, the earthquake had no apparent impact on the Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

“We don’t see any detectable changes in activity at the peaks or along fault zones in Loʻihi, Kilauea or Mauna Loa as a result of this earthquake. Aftershocks are possible and can be felt,” Hon said.

Offshore Mount Loʻihi is an active seafloor volcano south of Kilauea, 19 miles southeast of the shoreline of the island of Hawaii. Its summit is 3,280 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. The summit area contains three crater craters that scientists believe contains a shallow magma chamber about a mile below the surface.

Intermittent earthquake activity has been recorded near Lo’ihi since 1952. The most active seismic sequence occurred in July and August 1996, which included more than 4,000 earthquakes, with approximately 300 events greater than 3.0 and 95 events. In the range from 4.0 to 4.9 degrees.

Most recently, a swarm of 100 earthquakes occurred on May 11, 2020, with 18 events ranging in magnitude from 3.0 to 3.9 on the Richter scale.

There are no process monitoring tools on Lo’ihi. All real-time information about the volcano is derived from seismometers on the island of Hawaii.

It is possible that one day Loihi will break the surface of the ocean and become a new island. Scientists can’t predict how long that will take because it depends on the rate of eruption, but they say it could happen in about 200,000 years.

Seamounts are either active or dormant volcanoes rising from the ocean floor. They are hotspots for marine life because they carry nutrient-rich water up from the sea floor.

Seamounts are believed to cover about 18 million square miles of the planet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

