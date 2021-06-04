As the UK tightens its borders holiday plans are split – BBC Newsnight





A major summer getaway is under threat as Portugal ranks on the UK amber travel list amid concerns over the rise in Covid cases and the “Nepalese mutation in the so-called Indian variant”. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Portugal will be removed from the UK’s green travel list from Tuesday, amid rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the “Nepalese mutation in the so-called Indian variant”. It will match the Amber list, which means holidaymakers shouldn’t visit and returns should be isolated for 10 days. Seven countries – including Egypt, Costa Rica and Sri Lanka – will be on the red list with the strictest travel rules. Published by Newsnight’s Lewis Goodall. Along with Emma Barnett is ABTA’s Luke Petherbridge travel trade association. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

