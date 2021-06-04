The Premier League causes a judicial earthquake for the European Union





By Javier Albiso

Brussels/Geneva, June 4 (EFE). The creation of a European “Super League” to rival the Champions League and the subsequent potential exclusion from UEFA’s pending competitions over Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus has led to the European Court of Justice as a legal case that could overturn EU law with deeper repercussions than those of the Bosman ruling. .

While the famous 1995 ruling that made EU footballers legally equal to “only” ordinary workers liberalized the labor market, the courtroom battle over the Premier League will involve the entire millionaire business that dominates European football.

The Premier League dossier could override competition law and even raise questions about the scope of the treaty on EU action in relation to sport, according to several experts who have drawn up different scenarios on how the case would play out.

After the idea of ​​the Premier League was announced in April, the 12 founding clubs – Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter Milan and AC Milan, as well as the aforementioned trio – have all called for protection. From the Commercial Court of Madrid.

The defense of the Premier League is being led by law firm Clifford Chance, assisted by Belgian expert Martin Hessel and Roca Junint’s outside advisor Jean-Louis Dupont, the mind behind the Bosman and Mica Medina rulings.

Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara’s initial ruling banned any sanctions from UEFA or FIFA on participating clubs or players as long as the court proceedings are not yet finished.

Despite this, UEFA announced in late May that it would open disciplinary measures against Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs that did not withdraw from the project.

An amicable way out of the conflict will need a willingness to talk from UEFA and the European Commission to enter the fray as a mediator to broker a balanced deal between the two parties, according to lawyer Sebastian Englen.

Englen won a similar lawsuit brought by the Belgian competition authority against the International Equestrian Sports Federation.

