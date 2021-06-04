Uncategorized
Hong Kong police have closed Victoria Park on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout complained from Hong Kong’s Victoria Park that authorities are warning citizens not to enter the park or participate in “unauthorized assemblies”. Victoria Park is traditionally held in Tiananmen for its annual anniversary vigil in Hong Kong, however, this year’s vigil is not allowed when authorities mention concerns about coronavirus. #CNN # News.
