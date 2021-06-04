Slight increase in earthquake risk: It’s Lake Tahoe’s fault خطأ





Maybe it was the start of a crisp summer — or just sending northern Nevada some good shakes for Memorial Day weekend, either way, there’s no prediction of what impact last week’s 4.2-magnitude earthquake might have on Lake Tahoe seismic activity during June, but the earthquake confirms One thing: In the coming weeks, the likelihood that Tahoe’s fault lines will sift some sand is a little higher than usual. According to Dr. Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory and state seismologist, the increased danger is not necessarily a cause for concern, but it does warrant caution. “Enjoy the beach, but if you get a big shake-up, enjoy getting out of the beach quickly,” Kent said in a phone interview with Appeal. In most years, Nevada ranks as the third most seismically active state in the United States, and much of that action is centered between Reno and Carson City. Lake Tahoe in particular has three fault lines with enough force to cause damage: Incline Village faults e, Stateline and West Tahoe: Of the three faults, West Tahoe should be noted. Although all have the potential for an earthquake of magnitude 7 or greater, West Tahoe is about 750 years late for a rupture event, according to Kent. “Traditionally, when people think of rupture, they think of ground fracturing,” he said. Normally, earthquakes must hit a magnitude of 6 before they can approach the amount of energy needed to rupture. When a Tahoe fault vibrates so fiercely, it can cause outbursts — freshwater tsunamis — more than 30 feet high, according to the Seismological Laboratory. Kent said. With more time, these tiny odds go down even more, but it will take some time to reach “normal” earthquake probability levels. The lake has already seen a slight decrease in activity this week; Most tremors were centered immediately after the initial shock. For an earthquake with an epicenter below Lake Tahoe, Kent said, it’s a magnitude 3 earthquake for Carson City to feel the shaking. Movement is more likely to be felt by residents from closer faults, such as the Genoa fault line that cuts west of Minden as far south as Carson, or the Indian Hill fault east of the Jack Valley. One of these faults, or a soon-to-be unknown fault, may be responsible for the 4.5-magnitude earthquake that caused some items to fall from store shelves in March 2020, according to a seismic laboratory speculation at the time.

In fact, northern Nevada is so riddled with fault lines that the Sierra Nevada grows—very, very slowly. In 2012, the Geodetic Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno recorded the scale at about half an inch per decade. But this number is not necessarily the best frame of reference for mountain growth or earthquake intensity. “[The mountain range]grows in ways that are not counter-intuitive sometimes,” Kent said. In fact, rather than thinking of last week’s earthquake as a threat, it is more of a nice reminder that residents need to prepare for potential disruptions in the future. The Seismological Laboratory recommends that residents remember to “look, duck, cover and hold” during the most violent earthquakes. Check the surrounding area for hazards, find a sturdy desk or table for cover, and be sure to stay under that desk, even if it moves while shaking. To bump along one of the shores of Lake Tahoe, find higher ground ASAP. More earthquake safety tips and resources are available on the Seismological Laboratory website, http://www.seismo.unr.edu/Preparedness

