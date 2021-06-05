Little Earthquakes find balance with new original songs





Helen Hamilton has managed to find the silver lining in the long-running COVID-19 case.

“I think my voice has improved in some way,” she says. “I can get into a lower range of notes after COVID. There are some songs I can sing right now that we would normally have to change their key.”

The Whistler musician contracted the virus from one of his housemates in January.

Her symptoms were fairly severe, and the effect on her energy levels and lungs lasted for three months, she says. Then, once her vocal ability returned, fellow Little Earthquakes bandmate Charlie Steiner fell ill.

“We were watching each other as our lungs struggled to get their health back,” she says. “It was a really sad time, but now it’s amazing we both have been through.”

To that end, Hamilton says she plans to do everything in her power not to get too emotional when the duo perform as part of Arts Whistler’s Next Level broadcast series on June 5.

“If you look at our first live session in December [with the Hear and Now series], we’ve come full circle through illness and recovery since then,” she says. “We’re back to where we were and maybe even better. We have all this gratitude that we can sing again.”

Little Earthquakes was one of five teams selected to participate in Whistler’s Creative Catalyst Arts Program earlier this year – which culminates with a series of live performances from the Morey Young Center Theater for the Arts.

Hamilton says the program truly lived up to its name.

“One of the best sessions we had was with Dear Rouge – this band from Vancouver. We sat down with them on a Zoom chat one evening and they were absolutely amazing. They were like, ‘Just do it. There’s nothing holding you back here. Just write some songs and shoot!” “It seems very simple. She was pushing us away from wearing the covers.

Initially, Little Earthquakes invested their energy crafting a tight three-hour collection of cover songs – with their own rock twist – to appeal to Whistler’s bars and venues. But when the streaming series Hear and Now required at least some original tracks, it inspired them to get started.

“I needed timelines and deadlines to be able to write,” says Hamilton. “It was the perfect way to get us to finish the songs.”

They tackled the task by writing separately and then adding to the other framework. “He said I write like primary colors,” Hamilton laughs. “I’m not familiar with musical instruments. He’s got almost classical training; he knows how to make interesting chords and sing. He’ll come to rehearsal with a song and I can make it more interesting. We pull each other out of our own styles.”

They also gravitate to different topics for inspiration. Where Hamilton is drawn to heartbreak and politics, Steiner is drawn to hopeful themes.

“He does it lyrically and also melody,” she says. “Lyrically I try to write about heartbreak. That’s what comes out of my mouth, but I want to get into politics too. I feel our similarities and differences unite us very well.”

Looking to the future, they hope that summer will bring more opportunities to play in front of the fans again, too.

“It’s been about a year since we put on a show to the public,” says Hamilton. “[The Next Level show] It will feel like a proper show… I hope it looks like a live show. I would imagine an audience. When everything is dark, you can pretend you are anywhere. It is fun to imagine that it is a huge theater and full of people. It will help me step up my game.”

Watch Little Earthquakes on June 5 at 8 p.m. through the links available at Artswhistler.com/creative-catalyst-little-earthquakes. Find the band at facebook.com/littleearthquakesofficial.

