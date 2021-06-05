A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck offshore Luihi Mountain shook a large island off Hawaii





An earthquake hit an active underwater volcano in southwest Hawaii on the Big Island on Wednesday evening. No major damage was reported after the quake, according to the authorities. However, aftershocks can be felt along the fault zones of the Loihi, Kilauea or Mauna Loa.

According to the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0 and originated under offshore Mount Loihi, about 20 miles southwest of Hawaii’s Big Island and reached a depth of 7 miles.

Fortunately, the earthquake did not cause a tsunami or any devastating effects on active volcanoes near Loihi, specifically Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, or Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth. Ken Hoon, chief scientist at the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, confirmed that volcanic activity along the summit or rift zones on the Big Island has remained stable but that there is a possibility of aftershocks.

Seismic and volcanic activity in Loihi

Marine Mount Loihi in the Hawaiian Range is an undersea mountain that rises about 3,200 meters above the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. It is sometimes known as the “smallest volcano or submarine” with three craters at its summit. Geographically, both Loihi and Kilauea volcanoes border Mauna Loa, the oldest, largest, and still active volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii.

In previous years, Loihi was not known to be an active volcano and was thought to be a common underwater mountain surrounding the Big Island. However, this idea changed dramatically when scientists found that the volcano is covered in magma chamber and lava flows just below the surface and is venting hydrothermal fluids at its summit and rift zone. Although there has been no recorded eruption at Loihi, experts believe that it contains “explosive and eruptive explosive events.”

Meanwhile, the Luihi seamount was first shaken when the 1996 Luihi earthquake swarm occurred. More than 4,000 Luihi earthquakes were detected by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) seismological network in just two weeks, making this the largest earthquake swarm on record In the Hawaiian volcano. Earthquakes increased dramatically in September 2001, followed by 2005 small and large earthquake swarms. Finally, a small earthquake hit Weihe in June 2017.

Seamounts may appear from the ocean surface

Some scholars believe that the Loihi seamount may one day emerge from the ocean and become a new island. Their predictions say it could happen in about 200,000 years depending on its rate of eruption.

In general, seamounts lie near the boundaries of the Earth’s tectonic plates and the middle plates near hotspots and are created by the hotspots themselves. When magma plumes rise through the crust and erupt on the sea floor, they often create chains of volcanoes and seamounts, such as the Hawaiian Islands.

Seamounts are rich in nutrients and fertile habitats for marine life and can provide solid foundations for deep sea life to live and grow. Furthermore, seamounts are nonetheless an essential geological feature and give us insight into how our planet was formed.

