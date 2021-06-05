G7 nations end historic deal to end global tax evasion – BBC News





The world's major economies are on the verge of announcing a historic deal that would result in multinational companies paying more taxes. The German finance minister has said the deal will "change the world". He was speaking in London ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders from the world's largest western economies. The plan seeks to prevent major multinational companies, especially major technology companies, from exploiting tax gaps. Reeta Chakrabarti, the economics editor of Faisal Islam, has presented ten newscasts on BBC News.

