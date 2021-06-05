Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich ‘forced into deplorable confessions’ – BBC News





The family of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich says he was forced to make a televised confession for organizing protests against the government. Protasevich, 26, was arrested last month in Minsk after his flight to Lithuania was diverted. In a tearful appearance on state television, he praised President Alexander Lukashenko and admitted that he wanted to overthrow him.

