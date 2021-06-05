Connect with us

Hong Kong: Hundreds of people have been banned from vigil to commemorate the anniversary of Tiananmen Square

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, despite a ban on rallies. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Thousands of police were deployed across Hong Kong when authorities outlawed the annual candlelight vigil and arrested one of the event’s organizers. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

