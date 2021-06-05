The UN has warned of famine in northern Ethiopia – BBC News





The United Nations has warned of widespread famine in northern Ethiopia after fighting between rebels and government troops in the Tigray region. The Ethiopian government is restricting access to aid agencies in the Tigray region, leaving civilians trapped in the fighting without food and water. Reeta Chakrabarti presents BBC News in the ten reports of African correspondent Andrew Harding.

