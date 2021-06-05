How diamonds help geologists understand ultra-deep earthquakes





According to most geophysical theories, earthquakes should not occur more than 300 kilometers below the surface of the Earth. However, this is a regular event that has puzzled seismologists for decades.

Researchers now believe that water transported by tectonic plates being pushed under the continents may cause these deep tremors. This discovery may also explain why so many fist-sized diamonds grow at such depths.

(Photo: Pixabay)

earthquakes

(Image: Masterpress/Getty Images)

When two sides of a fault, or opposing sides of a tectonic plate boundary, cross each other, earthquakes occur. However, the pressures under our planet’s surface are too great for such a slip, and often the rocks are so hot that they ooze and flow rather than crack. As a result, geophysicists have devised various explanations for deep seismic activity, which may be too strong but generally too remote for humans to detect.

Metal loses its volume

One theory is that under the intense heat and pressure deep beneath the globe, some minerals may suddenly lose their volume, leading to widespread collapse and severe earthquakes.

Another theory is that once the tremor begins—due to a sudden breakdown of minerals or another cause—the rocks at the tip of the rupture heat up and weaken further, fueling the earthquake.

A third factor may be water draining from the depths of the rock, which can weaken nearby stones and allow them to break more easily. However, this theory has been widely ruled out by scientists because it is unclear where this water might originate.

Carnegie Institution for Science geochemist Stephen Sherry had a hunch: diamonds. As precious gemstones increase in size, they may accumulate layers in which imperfections such as specks from surrounding minerals may accumulate. Pockets of mineral-rich water can also be found in these so-called terraces.

deep water

Sherry and his colleagues studied how water could find its way to the depths to determine if the idea would work. They think the solution is that it travels through tectonic plates when it is pushed under the continents. They believe that there are three sources of water.

One reason was that the water was trapped in minerals that arose when molten rock froze at the mid-ocean ridges. Another factor was the buildup of wet sediments on the plates as they traveled across the ocean floor. The third factor was ocean water, which seeped through the plates during twisting and splitting.

The scientists then studied how the minerals in those plates interact as they travel deeper and deeper using computer models and the results of previous lab investigations by their team and others.

Temperature and pressure rise with increasing depth within the Earth. The plates begin to cool at the surface of the earth, but as they sink, they warm up. And because the plates are so thick, it can take millions of years to heat them evenly.

making diamonds

(Photo: Courtesy of the Gemological Institute of America.)

Sherry and his team discovered that once the rocks in the slabs reach temperatures above 580 degrees Celsius, they cannot contain water, regardless of depth. Sherry and colleagues write at AGU Advances that when water rushed off the slab, it eroded surrounding rock and triggered earthquakes. This water, which is often rich in dissolved minerals, can be used to promote diamond formation.

“Temperature tells the tale,” adds Douglas Wiens, a seismologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who was not involved in the current study.

He claims that if the tectonic plate starts to get hot, as if the rocks were young, the plate would dry up at depths of 100 to 250 kilometers, and thus would not carry water far enough to cause deep earthquakes.

However, if the sinkhole rock is old and relatively cold, the water will remain trapped inside for much longer, continuing until it is drained at depths of 300-500 km or more.

Create links

Wiens believes that more research in the lab and in the field is needed to properly understand the links between water drained from sinking plates and deep earthquakes. In the meantime, he claims, diamonds formed at such depths, flaws and all, will obviously be crucial to revealing the details of the story.

