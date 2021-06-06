Why is it getting worse with NASA UFOs?





The new NASA chief is making an effort to further study unidentified flying objects in the first month of office. Bill Nelson, a former Florida senator and space flight veteran, told an extensive interview Thursday with CNN Business’s Rachel Crane that it’s not clear to anyone – even at the top levels of the U.S. space agency – that high-speed objects were seen by Army pilots. Nelson added that he does not believe that UFOs are evidence of extraterrestrials visiting Earth. “I think I would know that,” if so, Nelson said. But, he admitted, it would be too early to rule out that possibility. Nelson’s comments indicate what is expected to be published in the month of a new Pentagon report. Five sources familiar with the results of the investigation told CNN that U.S. intelligence officials have found no evidence that UFOs are alien spacecraft, but investigators have also not made a definitive assessment of what these mysterious objects might be. “We don’t know if it’s an extraterrestrial. We don’t know if it’s an enemy. We don’t know if it’s an optical phenomenon,” Nelson said. “It simply came to our notice then [it’s an optical phenomenon] Because of the characteristics that these army jet pilots described … And so the end result is, we want to know. “#RachelCrane #CNNBusiness #UFOs.



source