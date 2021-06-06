In Mexico, Haitians see bleak options as they seek protection





Ciudad Juarez – Adrien has been trying to settle in his new third city since 2016, when his wife was raped and his mother was murdered in Haiti. He will go anywhere but home.

“Why did they send us back to Haiti?” He said outside a cheap Mexican hotel located blocks from the border with El Paso, Texas, where he has been living with his wife and about 20 other Haitians last month. “We don’t have anything there. There is no security… I need a solution to not send me back to my country.”

Haitians rejoiced when U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorcas announced last month an 18-month extension of protections for Haitians living in the United States, citing “serious security concerns, social unrest, increased human rights abuses, extreme poverty, and a lack of basic resources,” which were exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic”.

Benefiting an estimated 100,000 people who came after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, it is eligible for temporary protected status, which provides temporary sanctuary for people fleeing countries struggling with civil wars or natural disasters.

Mayorcas noted that this does not apply to Haitians outside the United States, and said those who enter the country may be sent home. To qualify, Haitians must be in the United States on May 21.

The Biden administration has upset some pro-immigration allies by sharply increasing return flights to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The government chartered 14 flights in February and 10 in March, more than any other destination, before reducing the number of flights to six in April, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks US immigration and customs flights.

The deportations continued despite the political and humanitarian crises in Haiti that US officials noted in their decision to extend TPS. Kidnappings have become common. UNICEF expects child malnutrition to double this year as an indirect result of the epidemic in a country where 1.1 million children already suffer from hunger.

Adrien, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his wife’s identity, is among the legions of Haitians who fled the Caribbean nation sometime after the 2010 earthquake. Many initially fled to South America. He went to Chile, while others went to Brazil.

