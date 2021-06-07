Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Mount Hood near government camp





Government Camp, Ore – There was a great deal of shaking going on on Mount Hood. Saturday night’s 3.9 earthquake struck about 10 minutes to 9 p.m. a few miles south of the summit and was the strongest in the swarm of earthquakes Saturday night.

The people in the government camp felt it.

It didn’t bother me, it wasn’t so crazy, you know, it was like shaking the building,” Andy Diaz said.

Diaz is a valet at Charlie Mountain View Restaurant & Bar. He was getting ready to go home when that happened.

“I was counting my portion, and then all of a sudden I felt the jolt of the building and I looked and thought my co-worker was making milkshakes, but he wasn’t,” Diaz said with a smile.

Diaz was not alone in feeling the earthquake. He was the strongest in a swarm of them, while the others were mostly size 1 or weaker.

“The Earth is doing its job, and welcome to earthquake country,” said Robert de Groot, a scientist with the US Geological Survey.

He said the 3.9 earthquake activated the relatively new Shake Alert early warning system.

“And what that means is that the system detected the earthquake, processed the information, and then made that information potentially available for delivery,” de Groot said.

But the earthquake wasn’t strong enough to trigger mass early warnings on people’s phones or apps. However, people felt that it was too far from the epicenter. “There was some light shaking from this earthquake and someone from the government camp said he felt several earthquakes but this event was big enough to be felt in the Portland metro area,” said de Groot, who added that they got a call about the earthquake from as far away as Beaverton Very slight shaking but people can feel it.”

Of course, Mount Hood is a volcano and earthquakes can be associated with volcanic activity. But seismologists at the Cascades Volcano Observatory and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network do not believe this swarm of earthquakes indicates a change in the volcanic hazard on the mountain. But they will watch it.

And one of the things they watch is the aftershocks. They said you can expect them to continue over the coming hours and days. If nothing else, this is a good reminder for all of us to be prepared and prepared for a bigger earthquake or other natural disasters.

