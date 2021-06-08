The case against large technology companies – Rana Foroohar





Rana Foroohar is a business columnist for the Financial Times, a CNN analyst and author. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

His latest book, ‘Don’t Be Evil: The Case Against Big Tech’ questions, how did the technology industry manage to completely dominate our world? Rana has spoken to Krishnan about the dark side of digital technology, why technology companies are new banks and what can be done to get the world of technology out of control. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source