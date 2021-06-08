Weekend earthquake + big concert + Stickmen brewery coming soon





Hello, and welcome to Tuesday’s edition of the Beaverton Patch Daily Digest. Highlights include a nearby earthquake over the weekend, the first ever Mountainside High School graduation party and Lake Oswego Brewery coming to the area.

Today’s weather:

You can expect a high of 63 with partly cloudy skies for Tuesday.

Here are the top five Beaverton stories today:

Monitoring service AllQuakes reported that an unconfirmed small earthquake occurred east of Beaverton at about 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The size is still unknown. (VolcanoDiscovery) Will more TV highways get sidewalks? It would be if US Representative Susan Bonamichi – a Democrat who represents every Washington county – had anything to say about it. The Oregon politician is seeking funding for promotions to TV Highway from the bipartisan Surface Transfer Reauthorization Act. (Beaverton Valley Times) Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotick, a Democrat from Portland, announced the consequences for Rep. Brad Witt, D-Claatscany, on Monday. The Witt District includes parts of Washington County. In addition to “appropriate guidance and training for his conduct violation,” Witt was officially removed from the position of Chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He is also no longer welcome on the House Committee on Water and the House Committee on Business and Labor until the end of his current term. (OregonLive) Mountainide High School hosted its first big concert last weekend since it opened its doors in 2017. The event was held outdoors in accordance with the state’s pandemic restrictions. Students celebrated the chance to meet friends after nearly a year and a half of distance learning. (OregonLive) A new place to enjoy regional beer is coming to the Beaverton area. Stickmen Brewery in Lake Oswego is expanding to two locations in Metro Portland, including Cedar Mill. Stickmen expects the new venue to be open around April 2022 (Daily Journal of Commerce)

Today in Beaverton:

Check in with Neighborhood Cedar Mill at Cedar Mill Business Association’s monthly speaker/networking meeting via Zoom. Today’s speaker is Kevin Barton, Washington County District Attorney. (noon to 1 p.m.) Virtual Family Story Time – The Aloha Community Library hosts an online opportunity to read, sing, dance and play for children, toddlers and preschoolers. (10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.) Songwriter’s Night – At The Garages Satellite Pub hosts musicians performing their original compositions. (from 7 pm to 11 pm)

Beaverton Correction Notebook:

Do you have a fourth grader in your house? Children in fourth grade for the 2020-2021 school year are eligible for the Every Child Outdoor Pass, which provides free entry to a wide range of federally owned land, including national parks. (Every kid outdoors) THPRD pools and spray pads are starting to open! Check the THPRD website for where to relax on the next hot day.

From our sponsors – Thank you for your local news support!

Promotional events:

June 8: Celebrate Best Friends’ Day by sending your favorite flowers

That’s it for today. Feel free to contact [email protected] with any feedback, news, or events you’d like to see in the Beaverton Daily Digest. ashley

ABOUT ME: I’m Ashley DeMillo, and I’ve worked as a copywriter in the Beaverton area for the past eight years. When I’m not gathering information for this newsletter, you’ll likely find me taking pictures of wildflowers in Copper Mountain Nature Park.

