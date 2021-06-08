Why is Manchin throwing the monkey on Biden’s agenda?





Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin defended the decision to vote against the voting rights bill on Sunday and spoke out against the abolition of the proclamation, still claiming in the strongest terms that he is not ready to change Senate rules to help push his party a big part. Agenda of President Joe Biden. “I think voting party legislation will destroy the bonds of our democracy, and that’s why I’m going to vote against the People’s Law. I also won’t vote to weaken or eradicate the riot,” said moderate Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat in the Charleston Gazette. he wrote in the edition. Opposition to the change in Manchin’s rules is a major obstacle to Biden’s legislative priorities, as current rules allow Republicans to maintain many of the progressive bills approved by the administration, including infrastructure spending, federal voting legislation and climate change legislation. The senator affirmed that “the very basic right to vote has been politicized” and, addressing members of his party, said some Democrats “have tried to demonize the effort and are not comfortable considering the rights of Democrats in the past.” #BriannaKeilar #CNN #NewDay.



