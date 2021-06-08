The UK government has doubts about the treatment of racism in sport





When historical racist and sexist tweets posted by English bowler Ollie Robinson appeared, the Cricket Board of England and Wales canceled the team and apologized.

But today, Culture and Sports Secretary Oliver Dowden has carried a lot of weight, describing the suspension as "above". The government has also chosen not to condemn fans who booed as England football players who took the knee before last night's match.



