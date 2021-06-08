Anupam Kher for the novel Discovery + Documentary on the impact of the 2001 Bhoj earthquake; Trailer Unveiled – Entertainment News, Firstpost





Titled Bhuj: The Day India Shook, the documentary will premiere on Discovery + India on June 11.

Discovery+ has unveiled the trailer for Bhuj: The Day India Shook Today, a documentary on one of the most damaging earthquakes to hit India, in 2001. The documentary premiered on June 11 by Anupam Kher.

Boj: India Day documents earthquake survivors, collecting eyewitness testimonies and first-hand footage to trace the steps of this devastating catastrophe that has not only changed how one views earthquakes in India, but also urban planning, the medical revolution, and ultimately the formation of a national disaster relief force In the aftermath.

The film uses key archival footage such as videos, photos, newspaper headlines and satellite images of Gujarat to prove the incident and the fallout.

Chief Fire Officer, Rajesh Bhatt (Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services), Jim Livingston, Medical Team (International Rescue Corporation), Somer Chopra, Director, Earthquake Research Institute, Gujarat, Kushala Rajendran, Geologist (Professor (retired), Center for Earth Form Science, Bangalore), among other experts along with the survivors is the crux of the story to summarize the details of the disaster.

Speaking of solidifying the show, Khair says, “Every little aspect of the incident gave me goosebumps, and I can only imagine what kind of impact it might have on the individuals who experienced it firsthand. The narration of this outstanding documentary has been an emotional journey for me and my heart takes risks with everyone and everyone.” A survivor and every family has been affected by this unexpected disaster. It also fills me with pride for being the face of this special documentary and for taking this story to every corner of this country because I truly believe that the power of these heroes should be celebrated.”

The #Bhuj earthquake shook the nation in 110 seconds, and a painful tragedy created stories of courage, heroism and hope. Years later, the documentary, narrated by AnupamPKher, retraces one of the most devastating earthquakes in India. #BhujTheDayIndiaShook premiering June 11th on Discovery + pic.twitter.com/MmJYVj0aeO

