Will the cuts in foreign aid hurt Boris Johnson’s view of “Britain”? – BBC Newsnight

A group of Conservative rebel deputies have been thwarted by the government’s attempt to return the € 4 billion cuts to foreign aid budgets. They proposed a return of 0.5% to 0.7% of national income next year. How does the tumult of foreign aid cuts affect Boris Johnson’s approach to achieving “Global Britain” when the UK hosts the G7 summit? It reports on Mark Urban editor Mark Urban. #Newsnight #BBCNews #BBC Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

