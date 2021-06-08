Trump is * really * bowing





Former President Donald Trump is sure to be reinstated as president this summer, but will the Republican leadership do anything to allay Trump’s latest deception? CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how Trump’s denial of the 2020 election results continues to form a political landscape riddled with composition theory. MORE SOURCES AND READING: Trump is more obsessed than ever with the 2020 election and removes allies who tell him to keep going.

Trump has become more and more consumed when he falsifies election polls with election inspections

The most absurd conspiracy theory in the ongoing Arizona narrative

What’s up with the Absent Votes in Fulton County?

Flynn says he did not accept the Myanmar-style coup in exchange for a video in support of the plan

The Simpson’s – “Hide under some coats …”

