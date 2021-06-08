Hundreds have been arrested because the FBI app attracts criminals and – BBC News





Authorities say they have arrested more than 800 suspected criminals worldwide after they were tricked into using the encrypted messaging application in the FBI’s possession. The operation, carried out jointly by the Australian and FBI, secretly distributed devices with the ANOM app among the criminals, allowing police to control drug smuggling accounts, money laundering and even murder plots. Officials named it an ordinary moment. Targets included drug gangs and people linked to the mafia. Drugs, weapons, luxury vehicles and cash were also seized in an operation carried out in more than a dozen countries. This included eight tonnes of cocaine, 250 pistols and more than $ 48 million (£ 34 million) in various currencies and cryptocurrencies around the world. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the operation had been a “severe blow to organized crime” around the world. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #Australia.



source