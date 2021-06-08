Biden’s DOJ argues that Trump should be replaced as a defendant in the lawsuit





The Justice Department argued in a statement filed Monday that it should be allowed to replace former President Donald Trump, a columnist for a long-running magazine, E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape as a defendant when he was accused of rape, following the argument. it began under the previous administration, although the White House changed hands. “Then President Trump’s response to Ms. Carroll’s serious allegations of sexual assault included statements that questioned her credibility in crude and disrespectful terms,” Justice Department attorneys wrote in a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals document. “But in this case it doesn’t matter whether Mr. Trump’s response was appropriate. It doesn’t even spark the veracity of Ms. Carroll’s allegations.” Rather, the lawyers wrote that because they believed Trump was a government employee and that he acted “in the realm of employment,” the department, rather than Trump personally, should act as a defendant in the lawsuit. In posting a brief Monday, the department continued with the argument it has been making for months: that the president’s comments are an official function of his work, even if they relate to a personal issue. Since taking that stance, however, Trump has been replaced by President Joe Biden, and although the document presented by the department contained many bad words about the former president’s behavior, if successful, it will benefit Trump. “Talking to people and the press about issues of public concern is certainly part of the job of an elected official,” they wrote. “Courts have consistently and repeatedly stated that harmful statements made in this context are allegedly in the realm of elected office employment, even when the statements were triggered by press inquiries about the official’s private life.” The White House said the Justice Department did not consult before submitting the document. #NewDay #CNN #New.



source