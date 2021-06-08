See how the police tricked the criminals with the trap of phone apps





It seemed to be an insurmountable tool for underground communication, a secure digital space, in the eyes of the law for the exchange of crimes between drug trafficking and murder. But for nearly three years, a cipher application used by criminals was secretly monitored by the FBI and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) – authorities arrested hundreds on Tuesday and seized tens of millions of dollars worth of property. In a statement, the AFP said they and the FBI have been reading clandestine criminal communications since 2018 in the ANoM app, a black market product that is only available on specially trained mobile phones. According to AFP, information from deciphered messages arrested 224 suspects on more than 500 charges and 3.7 tonnes of drug trafficking and nearly $ 35 million in cash were seized in Australia over the past three years. Several of the accused are linked to the Australian-based Italian mafia, illegal motorcycle gangs, the Asian crime syndicate and organized crime in Albania, the AFP added. “Operation Ironside,” as the name of the investigation was put, began three years ago in a partnership between global law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, AFP, New Zealand police and Europol. At a press conference on Tuesday, AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw said many criminal plots had also been thwarted by access to law enforcement, including a planned mass shooting at a suburban Australian cafe and the murder of five family members. ANoM could only be found on phones purchased through the black market, as they were deprived of the ability to make calls or send emails, according to AFP. Phones can send messages to another device that you have, and criminals need to know another criminal to get one device. #IvanWatson #CNN #ConnectTheWorld.



