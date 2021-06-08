William Roser has been appointed a Fellow of the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program





William Roser, a doctoral student in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, was recently awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program award. Through a competitive process, GRFP awards fellows a three-year annual stipend of $34,000 plus $12,000 toward the cost of the institution’s tuition allowance, tuition waivers, opportunities for research and professional development, and the ability to conduct their own research anywhere. The high school of their choice.

“I’m still in shock,” Rosser said of receiving the award. “It means a lot to have an outside indication that your research is valuable to the community and will benefit the community. Getting the GRFP is a good vote of confidence because you are facing thousands of applicants who have all been fantastic.”

While Rosser may be shocked by his winning of the award, his mentor Professor Kerry Ryan was not surprised. “He is among the most talented and diligent students I have worked with, and the award is truly well deserved,” Ryan said. William has demonstrated a remarkable ability to take and work with some high-level detail to develop a comprehensive and compelling research plan. I’m sure the reviewers recognized that, and it was an important factor in choosing it. I would like to commend the graduate school’s support services—GRFP workshops and editorial review services—to help students across campus upgrade their applications.”

Working with Ryan, Roser’s research focuses on the performance of buildings’ non-structural elements – non-bearing elements, such as stairs – during seismic activities. Often, after earthquakes, the building is standing, but some non-structural elements may be so compromised that the building needs to be demolished anyway.

Ryan explained, “William’s research scope includes simulating, testing, and validating the connection details of non-structural components subjected to seismic loading. These are non-bearing systems that serve other functions in a building and have to go all the way down; they have received little attention compared to structural systems.”

Ultimately, improving the performance of these non-structural elements will not only make buildings safer but also make buildings more environmentally friendly by reducing the need to use new materials and resources after an earthquake.

Roser places a high value on the ability of engineers to make an environmental impact. In addition to the GRFP award, Roser is one of the inaugural Fellows in the Graduate Assistance Doctoral Program in Areas of National Need (GAANN), sponsored by the Department of Education. The program supports graduate student research focused on areas of need at the national level. Specifically, the university’s program, which Ryan directs, has set the theme of “Rebuilding the Nation’s Infrastructure for Resilience in the Face of Extreme Events.”

“We need to get rid of our culture of getting rid of things,” Roser said. The use of building materials and unsustainable methods require massive carbon production. We can support our goal of reducing waste by designing buildings that can move with earthquakes.”

For Roser, one of the keys to his research and ability to reduce the negative environmental impact of building new structures is the material he studies. Instead of concrete and steel, researchers are looking for ways to increase the flexibility of large structures made of wood.

“Wood is an attractive and sustainable material, because it grows on trees,” Roser said. “We hope to find ways to make wooden buildings taller by creating ‘vibrating walls’ that allow buildings to move more during earthquakes.”

As an extension of the idea of ​​bending without breaking, “vibrating walls” that enable buildings to move while still being safe will reduce the likelihood of a building being demolished after seismic activity.

“The details considered in this project – which will be validated in a 10-story building vibration test – are state-of-the-art,” concluded Ryan.

Learn more about the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) and Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need (GAANN) PhD program in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos