More than 800 people were arrested worldwide after the FBI set up an encrypted app to catch criminals





Hundreds of people have been arrested after an international police operation that managed to control the encrypted messaging platform used by criminal groups around the world. Police in the FBI, Europol and Australia gained access to the ANOM platform, where they found millions of messages revealing the work of crime syndicates, from murder plots to drug smuggling. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

