Presentation of NHS digital database in England delayed by two months after shouting after patient consultation





The new central NHS database, which uses GP records in England, will not be connected until September, amid privacy concerns. The digital system was slated to be launched next month, gathering information on patient appointments, treatments and referrals, as well as other data from local surgeries. But the government has now promised to “strengthen” the scheme so that information can be accessed securely. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source