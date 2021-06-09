Bosnian butcher: Ratko Mladic genocide appeal rejected in UN court





Judges from the United Nations have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic for correcting genocide and other crimes in the Bosnian war. The Hague tribunal rejected his appeal “in its entirety”, meaning he will spend his entire life between bars. Troops under Mladic’s command committed numerous atrocities, ranging from ethnic cleansing campaigns to the Srebrenica massacre. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source