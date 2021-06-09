Did you hear it or feel it? Witnessed the “mysterious boom” across San Diego County





Social media was lit up Tuesday night with reports of earthquake-like shaking and loud noises across San Diego County. No earthquakes have been reported by the USGS.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA – Social media was lit up Tuesday night with reports of an earthquake-like tremor and loud noises across San Diego County. The USGS reported no seismic activity in the area at that time – around 8:20 p.m. – with the latest tremor reported in our area at 5:37 p.m. in southeast Riverside.

People from South Bay to Eastern District to Northern District in San Diego and from Tijuana to Temecula felt and heard something—but what was it?

News 8 viewers described the mysterious event, saying their windows and doors shook and many heard a loud noise. Some described feeling multiple orgasms. Some guessed it was a sonic boom while others suggested the existence of extraterrestrials from outer space. At least one San Diegan put up the Padres Mane Machado racket as the culprit. Another referred to the movie “Top Gun,” which was filmed here in San Diego.

Even the mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, threw out a tweet that took the opportunity to encourage local residents to get vaccinated.

Similar events occurred on February 17 and March 10 in San Diego. Likewise, it has been reported hearing but no earthquake has been reported by the USGS.

Back in February, the USGS said penetrating sonic booms, which are loud noises associated with shock waves, are not uncommon in the Southern California area.

Here are some of the reactions from people around San Diego after the accident:

Yes I heard it.

No, I don’t know what it was.

I will share if I get any information.

Get vaccinated if you haven’t done so yet

– ToddGloria (@ToddGloria) June 9, 2021

Just waiting for the report of the aliens who flew through the atmosphere

– Dan Smith (@dsmith13uo) June 9, 2021

Did the Maverick divorce the Tower? pic.twitter.com/t9vypzEY0S

– Jeff N. (@VTJeff99) Jun 9, 2021

Felt it in Carlsbad (La Costa)! The windows shook like crazy.

— Britta Erickson (@brittalerickson) June 9, 2021

I thought it was a Machados butt pic.twitter.com/gsHynNsWKm

– GYMSHARK (@GYM_SHARK) June 9, 2021

Did you feel the shaking? People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake or sonic boom around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday pic.twitter.com/sAbtOvPawl

– CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) June 9, 2021

